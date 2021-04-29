La Liga de España: Granada defeats FC Barcelona and gives life to Sevilla and Real Madrid

A tremendous setback that FC Barcelona took in the match of Day 33 of the Spanish League against Granada FC, a team that with its triumph gave life to Sevilla and Real Madrid in their career to reach Atlético de Madrid in the top of the competition.

With the setback of the Blaugrana team, FC Barcelona was in third position, equaling in points with Real Madrid (71), two points behind the mattress team (73), and only one point above the Andalusian team (70).

With 5 days pending, the closing of La Liga in Spain will be on fire, because in a week the four teams will face each other, with the duels of Atlético de Madrid vs FC Barcelona, ​​and Real Madrid vs Sevilla.

Before these games, Real Madrid will host Osasuna; Atlético will visit Elche; Seville will host Athletic Bilbao; and Barcelona will visit Valencia.

This is how the season will close: Atlético Madrid: Elche, Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Valladolid Real Madrid: Osasuna, Sevilla, Granada, Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal FC Barcelona: Valencia, Atlético Madrid, Levante, Celta de Vigo, Eibar Sevilla: Athletic from Bilbao, Seville, Valencia, Villarreal and Alavés,

