La Liga de España: David Alaba’s message after being presented as a reinforcement of Real Madrid

The Austrian central David praise, who has signed for Real Madrid for the next five seasons, said this Friday on social networks that he will give “the best” of himself “to continue the history of this special club.”

“I am leaving a special club for another special club. I am really happy to be part of Real Madrid. After so many years in Munich I will take on this new challenge and do my best to continue the history of this special club,” Alaba writes in Spanish in your space on Twitter.

“I can’t wait to play my first game in this legendary white shirt, in front of all of you, Real Madrid fans. I am convinced that this experience will be full of success. Together with all Madridistas. Let’s go Real Madrid! “, adds the Austrian.

Alaba is 28 years old and began his Austrian soccer career in 2002 in the Aspern junior categories. In 2009 he was bought by Bayern Munich, a team where he finished training, having a brief stint at Hoffenheim in Germany.

With Bayern he has played 427 games, scoring 33 goals and registering 53 assists. His record includes 2 Champions League, 9 Bundesliga, 6 German Cups, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups and 5 German Super Cups.

