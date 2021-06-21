La Liga de España: Cristiano Ronaldo would reinforce FC Barcelona and play with Lionel Messi

The transfer market and stove football are on fire with the ‘new rumor’ that places the Juventus of Turin forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, as a possible reinforcement of Futbol Club Barcelona for the following season, pairing up with Lionel Messi in the Blaugrana attack, bringing together the two most dominant footballers in the last 15 years in world football.

According to the Spanish press, Joan Laporta plans to give a historic hit in the world football elite by reuniting Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo, so he plans to contact Jorge Mendes, representative of CR7, to explore the possibility of signing. to ‘Super Fly.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s continuity with Juventus in Turin is in suspense, because despite the fact that he has a contract for one more year with the Bianconeros, everything indicates that the Portuguese will have a new team for the following season.

The publication of As in Spain places players like Antonione Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé as possible bargaining chips for Cristiano Ronaldo’s token, who at 36 years of age continues to perform at the highest level of competition in this Euro 2021 Championship.

Although the signing sounds feasible in economic terms, Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary would be a serious problem for FC Barcelona, ​​because even with the pending renewal of Lionel Messi, the Blaugrana club will have to reduce its salary mass for the following season, so the arrival of CR7 would move many pieces in the Blaugrana payroll.

The arrival of Cristiano would be a media impact never before seen in the elite of Europe, because in addition to bringing together the two most important figures in modern football, it would also mean having an old enemy at home, since Ronaldo was the antagonist of Messi and the FC Barcelona during several seasons in which he played for Real Madrid, his classic rival.

