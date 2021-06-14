La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid would be interested in signing Timo Werner

The directive of the Real Madrid and his coach Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish League, they would be interested in the services of Premier League Chelsea footballer Timo Werner, to reinforce his team’s attack.

According to the Daily Express, the Italian coach would have made the request to the board of the meringues commanded by Florentino Pérez, so that the German attacker arrives to reinforce the attack.

The only drawback of Timo Werner’s contract to the Real Madrid team would be the cost of his letter, since the Chelsea team paid a figure close to 53 million dollars for the German to the Leipzig team of the Bundesliga.

Timo Werner had an irregular 2020-2021 season where he did not have the confidence of Frank Lampard or Thomas Tuchel, missing many scoring opportunities for which he was harshly criticized by journalists and fans.

