La Liga: Barcelona would target Lorenzo Pellegrini after his failure to sign Wijnaldum

The directive of the FC Barcelona inside of Spanish League, would have in his sights the Italian footballer Lorenzo Pellegrini of AS Roma on the A series, as a new reinforcement for the next season.

According to information from the European media, the Blaugranas board would be interested in being able to count on the captain of La Loba for next season.

Lorenzo Pellegrini would come to the FC Barcelona team to reinforce his midfield, after his failure to sign Dutch footballer Georgino Wijnaldum from Liverpool, who would have decided to go as a free agent to Paris Saint Germain.

Barcelona thinks of Lorenzo Pellegrini as ‘Plan B’ after Georginio Wijnaldum’s refusal. The culés reports of the Italian are very positive and with a year left on his contract he could end up being cheaper. [AS] pic.twitter.com/rRHaQhYan3 – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) June 7, 2021

If the signing of the Italian media takes place, it would be a great addition to Ronald Koeman’s team, since Pellegrini is only 24 years old and is one of the players with the greatest projection of Roma and its national team.

