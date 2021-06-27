La Liga: Barcelona sells one of its jewels to Ligue 1 team

FC Barcelona has made official the transfer of the French defender, Jean Clair Todibó, who was on loan with Nice, a club that has validated the option to buy the 21-year-old defender.

Through an official statement, the culé team announced the final departure of Todibó, a player who arrived at Barcelona in the 2018-19 season.

“The OGC Nice has informed FC Barcelona that it exercises the purchase option for Jean-Clair Todibo, who has played on loan for the French team the last stretch of the 20/21 season, valued at 8.5 million euros, plus 7 million euros in variables The Club also reserves a% of the player’s future sale.

FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Jean-Clair Todibo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future. “

The 2020/21 season started at Benfica, until February. After the Portuguese club and FC Barcelona reached an agreement for the termination of the loan of the French defender, Jean-Clair Todibo has been loaned to OGC Nice until June 30 and now, bought by the Ligue 1 team .

