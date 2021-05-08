La Liga: Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid make Real Madrid breathe with a draw

Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid shared points in a duel that will define the future of the League. With this result, Real Madrid has the opportunity to match the mattress squad in points in order to win tomorrow.

The Barcelona he had had control of the party; However the Atlético de Madrid, through Jan Oblak, avoided a great goal from Lionel Messi, for his part, that of Simeone they generated a couple of dangerous occasions caused by defensive errors by the Blaugrana team.

For the second half, Barcelona was slightly superior to Atlético, but Oblak toasted under all three sticks. The Madrid team wanted to counterattack, but a Blaugrana defense closed the gap

Both teams knew that this match could define the title of the leagueIn case of winning, Simeone’s team would have added 79 units, while Barcelona, ​​if they had achieved the three points, would climb to the first position, but will have to wait for a result from Real Madrid.