La Liga: Atlético de Madrid seeks to reinforce its midfield with the figure of Udinese

The Atlético de Madrid from the coach Diego Simeone of the League of Spain, would be looking to sign the Argentine Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese of Serie A, to reinforce the club in search of winning the two-time championship.

According to information from the newspaper Mundo Deportivo in Spain, the board of the Colchoneros already had a rapprochement with the Italian team and the player himself, placing a formal proposal for his signing.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Andrés Guarded is torn to pieces for missing a penalty; the first with the TRI

According to information from different media, Atlético placed 20 million euros on the table and Nahuén Pérez’s letter through the Argentine media, which if it reached the Spanish team, it would sign until 2026 with a salary greater than 3 million.

They report from Europe that Saúl could sign with Bayern Munich ⚪ and, consequently, Atlético de Madrid ⚪ will look for Rodrigo De Paul to make up for that loss in midfield. pic.twitter.com/tlfacvLJcD – ESPN Soccer Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) June 3, 2021

If the signing of Rodrigo de Paul to Atlético de Madrid takes place, the main affected would be the Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera, who lost his position as a starter at the end of the campaign after testing positive for Covid-19.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content