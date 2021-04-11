La Liga: Atlético de Madrid reveals the health status of Joao Félix and Kieran Trippier

Atlético de Madrid continues to lose gas in the current 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League, suffering a costly draw as a visitor against him Real Betis, in the activity on day 30.

Forward Joao Félix and defender Kieran Trippier ended up touched after the game against the Sevillians and the Colchoneros medical staff have revealed the health of both elements on social networks.

“During the #RealBetisAtleti, @ joaofelix70 was replaced due to an ankle trauma. For his part, @ trippier2 also had to be changed due to lumbar discomfort. Both are pending evolution,” says the statement.

With this, Portuguese striker Joao Félix and defender Kieran Trippier join the Uruguayan attacker. Luis Suarez as the main casualties due to injury in the face of the match on matchday 31 in home condition against the Eibar.

