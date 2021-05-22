La Liga: Atlético de Madrid players break sanitary protocols when celebrating their title

Atlético de Madrid was crowned champion of The Spanish league after defeating on the last date of the season Real Valladolid, thus winning the title race to Real Madrid, who was two points behind the colchoneros.

The celebration of the Atléti de Madrid players began on the pitch but later continued on the outskirts of the José Zorrilla Stadium, where the rojiblanco fans were.

The players decided to leave the stadium to celebrate with their fans, singing and hugging with their followers after obtaining the La Liga title, although also breaking established sanitary protocols.

So far, neither the club nor the Spanish La Liga have issued a statement about what happened outside the Real Valladolid stadium with the Atlético de Madrid players.

With the season already over, it could be the club that takes measures to avoid contagion among its squad, although there could also be some kind of sanction from the league for breaking established protocols.

