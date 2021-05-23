La Liga: Atlético de Madrid in mourning, young fan dies during the celebration of the title

Everything that was marching in a rojiblanca party in Spain turned into tragedy, a young fan died during the festivities of the title in the 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League of Atlético de Madrid.

Via Twitter, the mattress group went to the relatives of the 14-year-old who lost his life after suffering a severe blow to the head, after sitting on the window of a truck towards the Neptune fountain.

“Dismayed by the sad news of the death of a young athletic man. We send all our encouragement to the family in these moments of pain. DEP,” they wrote.

Atlético de Madrid reached eleven Spanish La Liga titles in its history and the second in the coach’s era Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone and break the seven-season hegemony of the Barcelona and from Real Madrid as champions.

