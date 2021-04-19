La Liga: Ángel Correa is happy to score again with Atlético de Madrid

The Argentine footballer Angel Correa of Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish League, author of two goals in the league leader’s win against Eibar, showed his happiness to return to the path of the goal, after falling into a negative streak.

I was a little bad because of the chances that I had been failing, so I’m happy because I was able to score, “the forward told ‘Movistar LaLiga’ after the match at Wanda Metropolitano, in which he recalled that” the beauty of football is that every weekend revenge “.

The victory gives air to an Atlético that only had one point of advantage over Real Madrid and two over Barcelona, ​​to which it takes four and five points respectively, although both have a game less.

Yes, the truth is that it was a huge joy to win the game with this difference, this tranquility. Athletics are not used to it, we are more used to suffering, but hey, a huge joy because the team made a great effort, “said Correa.

Until their two goals, obtained in just 114 seconds, between minute 42 and 44, Atlético had not managed to create almost any danger for Eibar. “The game was fairly even, they needed victory. After our goal, the game opened and we were able to finish it off,” Correa acknowledged.

