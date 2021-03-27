La Liga: Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez suffer salary cut with Real Betis

Mexican footballers Andrew Saved and Diego Lainez, suffered a salary cut with their team Real Betis de la Spanish league, as a result of the losses suffered by the club after this pandemic of the Covid-19.

This would be the second salary cut suffered by both Mexican footballers in their current club, since the first was made at the start of the 2020-2021 season to avoid dismissals of employees of this institution.

According to the club in the city of Seville, they have had losses of more than 20 million euros so far this season alone due to the limitations caused by this pandemic.

The pandemic hits Andrés Guarded and Diego Laínez in the pocket! The financial crisis does not stop at @RealBetis and according to Spanish media, Betic players will have a second salary cut Are the wage cuts fair? pic.twitter.com/y2L0U1UAf8 – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) March 27, 2021

Andrés Guarded and Diego Lainez are currently in Wales, concentrated with the Mexican soccer team on this FIFA date where they will have two friendly matches.

