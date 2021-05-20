La Liga and the NBA, in search of new talents in Madrid

Domain of Projects, a group with great national and international experience in the development of projects in the field of sports, marketing and communication, and a pioneer in Spain in the management and development of educational-sports programs, will be the company responsible for the management and general coordination of the project, including the development and commercialization of the programs, CEO will be appointed shortly by the Board of Directors of Sport Education Partnership chaired by Gonzalo Inclán.

The school European Lyceum, with more than 30 years of experience in the educational field, is the first and only school in Spain that teaches all the Programs of high school International, having implemented the American methodology in the Early Childhood Education stage as well as the American Baccalaureate modality in its educational offer; He has years of extensive experience in the sports sector and will lead the academic part of the project, supervised by his own Gonzalo Inclan, President of the operating company Sport Education Partnership, which will operate the project under a very long-term lease.

In Gonzalo’s words Inclan: “This project is the result of the work that all the partners of Sport Education Partnership. I firmly believe that it will be a success, because we have great traveling companions, and I am sure that we will act as a bridge, not only for those who want to come to Spain to continue with their training (academic and / or sports), but also for young people residing in our country who seek opportunities abroad and trust us to guide them on their way ”.

Also, for Inigo Zayas, Adviser from Sport Education Partnership: “The culmination of this project means the solution to numerous problems that the sports industry has been demanding for a long time. We have a great opportunity to attract talent from all corners of the world, offer them first-rate educational and sports training, combined with pioneering facilities in a very healthy environment. In addition, we can do our bit to make Madrid an international benchmark in promoting high-quality sports and education, with important labels such as The league, the NBA and the European Lyceum. All the pieces of the puzzle fit together perfectly ”.

The complex will have 42,000 square meters dedicated to the training of young athletes from 13 and 23 years from all over the world, with a College International, a residence with 450 seats, a basketball pavilion certified by the NBA, two soccer fields approved by FIFA, auditorium, swimming pool, gym and numerous spaces where young people can enjoy a training of the highest level. Sport Education Partnership It also plans to reproduce the management and operation of similar centers under the seals of The League and the NBA at other prime locations in Spain, for which purposes you already have the necessary rights.