La Liga advances matchday 33 to April 18

04/01/2021 at 10:53 AM CEST

The League has decided to modify the calendar for this League final. Change that happens to advance the matches of the 33rd day of the league scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 to Sunday, April 18.

Initially, the idea of ​​the League was to overtake Getafe – Real Madrid since that Wednesday is the scheduled day for the Champions League and Europa League. Specifically for the idea of ​​the semifinals of European competitions.

Given that in addition to Real Madrid, Villarreal and Granada could also be in the semi-finals of the Europa League; is why Laliga has decided to advance this date. Even though UEFA allows matches to be played coinciding with European clashes, as was going to be the case that Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday; it can never invade the UEFA schedule.

Thus, and in the absence of determining the schedules, eight matches of matchday 33 will be played on Sunday 18, except for the matches of the two Cup finalists. A change that also requires the approval of the RFEF given that the coordination agreement signed by both establish that a single First Division match cannot be played on the weekend of the Cup final.

Thus, the following matches will be played on Sunday 18: Alaves- Huesca, Atlético de Madrid – Eibar, Betis- Valencia, Getafe- Real Madrid, Cádiz- Celta, Levante- Villarreal, Osasuna- Elche and Real Sociedad- Sevilla.

The Athletic Club of Bilbao-Valladolid and Barcelona-Granada remain for Wednesday 28.