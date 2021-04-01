La Liga advances matchday 33 and announces the schedules of matchday 31

04/01/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The League has decided to modify the competition calendar. As announced this Thursday, backed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation and UEFA, matchday 33 of the First Division will be played on Sunday, March 18 and not on Wednesday, March 28, as originally scheduled.

This modification will affect all La Liga teams with the exception of Barça, Athletic de Bilbao, Granada and Valladolid, which remain for Wednesday 28. The Catalans and Bilbao will play the final of the Copa del Rey on March 17, which makes it impossible for them to participate in the day on March 18.

The matches corresponding to matchday 33 are as follows: Alavés- Huesca, Atlético de Madrid – Eibar, Betis- Valencia, Getafe- Real Madrid, Cádiz- Celta, Levante- Villarreal, Osasuna- Elche and Real Sociedad- Sevilla. Barça-Granada and Athletic Club-Valladolid will remain pending.

SCHEDULES | Check when the matches of the J33 of #LaLigaSantander will be played. – LaLiga (@LaLiga) April 1, 2021

The schedules of the Matchday 31 of La Liga, which will begin on Wednesday 21 and end on Thursday 22. Real Madrid will visit the Cádiz field at 10pm on Wednesday, Atlético de Madrid will play Huesca at 7pm on Thursday and Barça will host Getafe at 10pm on Thursday.

The matches corresponding to matchday 31 are as follows: Levante-Sevilla, Osasuna-Valencia, Betis-Athletic Club, Alavés-Villarreal, Elche-Real Sociedad, Cádiz-Real Madrid, Atlético-Huesca, Granada-Eibar, Real Sociedad-Celta and Barça-Getafe.