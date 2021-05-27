‘LA Law’ actor Jimmy Smits to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame



Jimmy Smits.

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce decided to honor the famous actor Jimmy Smits and will present the 2696th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a virtual ceremony. The star will be dedicated in the Cinema category, and will take place on June 2, at 11:30 am. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook and on www.walkoffame.com. Well, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public ceremony.

On screen or on stage, Jimmy Smits has recorded a number of memorable performances that have earned him over 40 award nominations and critical acclaim.

Smits is one of the most versatile actors of his generation, the actor, activist, producer and entrepreneur was a 1990 Emmy Award winner for his role as Victor Sifuentes in the multi-award winning drama ‘LA Law’, he also won a Golden Globe for his role as Bobby Simone in the drama ‘NYPD Blue’, as well as continuing to take on new and diverse challenges, adding to a storied career that spans over 35 years.

Smits has been involved in various charitable organizations over the years, including Stand Up 2 Cancer, Saban Community Clinic, Homeboys, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, and many more. He has consistently been a strong advocate for education and co-founded the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts (NHFA) in 1997 along with actors Esai Morales and Sonia Braga and Washington attorney Félix Sánchez, to promote Hispanic talent in the performing arts. The organization offers graduate scholarships and cash grants to leading universities and colleges to expand career opportunities and increase access for Hispanic artists and professionals while fostering the emergence of new Hispanic talent.