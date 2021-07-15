La la land! Soundtrack Here !!

Who didn’t like this movie? LA LA LAND: A love story! We all liked it, this song was just beautiful! Today we bring you the soundtrack to remember these wonderful songs! Are you ready? All the details here in Music News!

Lalaland premiered on January 13, 2016, What a Joya! This film was nominated and not only nominated, it won awards at the Oscars, it practically took everything, it swept all the awards, and of course !? Have you seen this movie? Better yet, have you heard their soundtrack? Completely original songs, songs that made history, marked an era. Even musicals have made this movie. Amazing!

But without further ado, let’s go with some of the songs from the Lalaland soundtrack!

Another Day of Sun, we love this song because in fact the plot begins like this, among some other scenes, this is how the protagonists begin, both in the same traffic, and end up meeting. Who would say that you will meet the love of your life in traffic? Why doesn’t it happen to me? Someone in the Crowd A lovely night, (here the protagonists are already in love, it is I think the best part of the movie L) City of Stars (Seriously this is the best song, if you have a partner sing it, but when they cut you will cry a lot this song, hopefully not cut but friend … I better shut up) Planetarium Summer Montage

This movie leaves us with only one great moral: If you already met the love of your life, don’t let him go, no matter what the situation is, DON’T LET HIM GO! That said, we wish you a great day!