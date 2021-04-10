La La Anthony has ‘laser eyes’ for Bitcoin

Compartir

La La Anthony. (Photo credit: Tomas Herold)

The list of celebrities joining Bitcoin continues to grow, as does the count of new retail investors. Of course, Elon Musk, to all appearances, has moved the value of BTC at least twice with his vocal support. Jack Dorsey, Richard Branson and Mark Cuban have been cited in their support as indicators of the human market, but other notable artists and personalities have palpably joined the online fervor: Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Steven Seagal and Maisie Williams, among others. they.

Actress, producer, New York Times bestselling author, and entrepreneur La La Anthony has partnered with the Gemini Exchange and is supporting Bitcoin, not just as a way to build her own finances, but as a way to help bridge the gap. of intergenerational wealth. Among Black and Latino Families in the US

In a recent post on his Instagram (where you have almost 12 million followers ), La La said: “Helping create generational wealth among Black and Latino families like me has always been my mission. I was recently introduced to the @Gemini team and I’m excited to learn more about cryptocurrencies and help my friends and family plan for their financial future. ”

We caught up with La La to find out what’s driving her influencer partnership with Gemini and why she believes in Bitcoin.

La La Anthony in Gemini. (Photo credit: La La Anthony, Instagram)

BZ: When did you first learn about Bitcoin?

La La: “I’ve heard of (Bitcoin) for a while, but didn’t know if it was a fad in the industry or not. After studying the market and talking to different investors, I decided to start investing about six months ago ”.

What was the timing of the lightbulb on Bitcoin?

“My lightbulb moment was watching Bitcoin continue to grow in value and speed!”

What do you see as the opportunity in this long bull run on BTC?

“I see it as an opportunity to invest and watch the money grow. I think people should really pay attention and educate themselves on the opportunities that Bitcoin can provide. ”

Any experience with NFT? Do you have any interest in doing one?

“I am definitely interested in creating NFT and looking for a partner to help me create and invest.”

Have you converted any of your friends to Bitcoin?

“I talk about it with my friends and family all the time and I encourage them to invest as much as possible.”

Do you have “laser eyes”? Do you expect BTC to hit 100k this year?

“I definitely think so. I’m excited to see how far it will go. I think it will go beyond 100,000! ”

Anthony added that she also believes in Ethereum, saying:

“Bitcoin and Ethereum are my options.”

A good option, considering that both BTC and ETH got a boost on Monday when Visa announced that it will start using a USD-backed stablecoin to resolve payments on its network.

“It’s great to see celebrities like La La start discovering bitcoin as a hedge against all the chaos and uncertainty in today’s world,” said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini, “as governments continue to print money, investors They are flocking to bitcoin to protect themselves from impending inflation. ”

As we discussed in a previous article, although Bitcoin is hovering around $ 59,000, polls and analysts are calling for a sharp increase for Bitcoin if even a small portion of the Biden Administration’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID Relief Package is poured from retail investors. in cryptocurrency purchases.

Anthony follows the trend in his interest in making non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are used for everything from sports cards to fine art, and anyone whose image is as valuable as La La’s has a potential market to create something unique and attractive to NFT collectors and investors.

If La La Anthony isn’t being harassed by NFT platforms yet, she surely will be after this interview. Of course, Nifty Gateway is owned by Gemini’s parent company, so perhaps some new La La-related crypto collectibles will be on the market soon.

La La is best known for her role as Lakeisha Grant on the hit show “Power,” which concluded its sixth and final season on Starz in 2020. Since then, Anthony has joined the cast of SHOWTIME’s “The Chi” and announced that will star in the indie drama Gypsy Moon with Lena Headey and Sam Worthington. La La has also teamed up with Issa Rae to produce Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror comedy Juju.

Celebrities are an X factor in cryptocurrencies, as the concept of celebrity itself is quite nebulous. Musk is something of a celebrity and has clearly swayed prices with his tweets, but he has Tesla putting his message into action by allowing consumers to buy Tesla vehicles with BTC.

The trend of using influencers and celebrities is still popular even outside of Bitcoin. YouTuber Philip DeFranco recently announced his partnership with Lolli, as well as his personal investment in the company and his faith in the crypto dividends they offer to shoppers who make purchases. Serena Williams, Ashton Kutcher, and Michelle Phan are also famous investors who have shown their support.

Most celebrities will not move the markets, but they can reach people who have not been part of the crypto information bubble. In other words, the wider world we must reach to sustain this growth that cryptocurrencies have been enjoying. Influencers like Anthony are introducing cryptocurrencies to a new audience who may know next to nothing about Bitcoin and helping people to accept and understand the potential of digital currency.

Anthony’s point on closing the gap in intergenerational wealth is valid and a logical extension of Bitcoin’s intended purpose of disrupting divisions and democratizing access that traditional finance has denied most people around the world.

Celebrity engagement is a natural extension of cryptocurrency integration in 2021. It doesn’t need to have an immediately quantifiable market impact to benefit the crypto world by bringing new energy, new voices, different perspectives, and new ideas to the concept of currency. Digital, a concept that is based on belief by design, and given the performance of the past 12 months, we can expect more celebrities to laser-light their eyes and start promoting Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a concept.

The story originally appeared in Benzinga crypto.