Without an audience, small promoters are doomed to disappear: Mauro Ayala

▲ For fighters who start or their name is not part of the big billboards, these functions are a job opportunity.Photo Jam Media

Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 21, 2020, p. a12

The outlook is bleak for small boxing entrepreneurs. Given the foreseeable return to activities without a public in the forums to avoid new outbreaks of contagion of coronavirus, the chances of survival of the most vulnerable link are uncertain.

Mauro Ayala, coach and promoter of small functions, warns that the plans to return with functions behind closed doors and without an audience are unthinkable for them. First of all, he clarifies that he understands the need, but the dilemma in which the health emergency places them is serious.

We live off the ticket that people pay, he explains, but from there benefits are derived for many people, we say that from there at least 40 families make a profit.

For boxers starting their careers or those whose name is not on the big boards, these functions are a job opportunity. In each evening around eight fights are scheduled, 16 boxers who can exercise their paid profession, as well as judges, referees, including everything that is required to install a forum.

They are fighters who are not interested in large companies, because they are just starting, and not only they find work in this type of function, adds Ayala; There is a great commercial activity that is organized around, the consumption of food and drinks on these popular billboards.

The conditions that are anticipated to mount a function, in addition to not having an audience, also require health measures to be able to carry them out. Investments in which this type of businessmen cannot participate.

If that is going to be the condition, then we are dead, condemned to disappear, he regrets; the box office is essential and that our functions are for about 300 or 400 people, but without that income it is impossible for us.

In addition to the box office, they have managed to promote their functions thanks to digital technology; That attracts some sponsorships, although he clarifies that everything is at the scale of his productions. Small businesses that take advantage of these meetings to advertise locally.

.