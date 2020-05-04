Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 3, 2020, p. a11

The anxiety, emotional and financial, for the return of the sporting spectacles after the coronavirus pandemic poses various solutions. For boxing promoter Ricardo Maldonado, the picture does not look as simple as agreeing between those involved and performing controlled acts without assistants. The risk of contagion will remain latent as long as there are no sanitary conditions.

Without a Covid-19 vaccine, I am pessimistic about the return of sport, he estimates; I see it complicated, the responsibility of the consequences that can have without health security I do not want to load it in the conscience.

The financial blow to the Maldonado developer has been heavy. The health crisis in New York surprised him in that city, where he attended a function with two of his boxers. They barely managed to return, with the economic losses that it meant; although he recognizes that they did not give much importance to what was happening.

As the weeks went by, we saw the magnitude, and then there will be time to make up for the losses, but the most important thing for everyone is to maintain health, says Maldonado.

Impatience grows

The passing of days makes the personal and collective crisis in the union more acute. The boxers talk to the promoter and claim to be ready and eager to get back to work. But Maldonado has important reservations to do so.

The main argument is that there are no guarantees to avoid contagion in a function, he points out; boxing is an activity in which there is an exchange of saliva and even blood, there is a lot of risk; We must add that there are no legal certainties to organize fights in the midst of the pandemic, if something unexpected happens, such as contagion, we can expose ourselves to very serious legal problems.

While his contracts with a television station fell one after another due to the suspension of activities, Maldonado insists that all areas of society must remain cautious; The future of sports entertainment will enter an unpredictable stage.

We are living a historical and unprecedented moment, points out Maldonado; a new order, and we will have to find the mechanisms to adapt, because we have no alternative.

A week ago there was an experiment in Nicaragua on what the immediate future of sport can be like, with a controlled public and sanitary measures.

I’m not critical of what they did, but there were people there who think it was irresponsible, he ends.

