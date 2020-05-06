Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 5, 2020, p. a11

Hopefully in this global crisis for the Covid-19 we understand that we are vulnerable, no matter if we are rich or poor, to face such a delicate situation, points out Amalia Pérez, who was planning to finish her sports career this year in Tokyo, as the maximum winner of medals at the Paralympic Games in powerlifting and will await 2021, if there is no further delay.

Amalia had planned to arrive in optimal physical conditions this summer to the Japanese appointment in another cycle of satisfactions without presenting injuries to maintain the strength of her arms, which have led her to be on the Paralympic and world podiums of which she has been a pioneer in sport adapted for two decades.

However, the coronavirus pandemic came to modify everything and affected it worldwide, and all that remains for me is to wait like most athletes and take advantage of the opportunity that competition to improve technique, take care of my health and that of my family, says the 46-year-old powerlifting specialist.

Fulfilling the quarantine in her home converted into a gym, the capital city dosages the online training programs sent by its multidisciplinary group with nutrition plans and psychology therapies to adapt to an unprecedented experience that we had never lived before (by Covid-19) and best manage the confinement process.

▲ Amalia Pérez, Paralympic multi-medalist Photo Conade

The Paralympic champion in three different categories mentions that the Stay at Home warrant should be taken seriously to avoid further infection and death.

Personally, Amalia says, isolation has helped her develop other activities on digital platforms such as helping health professionals in a video made by the International Paralympic Committee; my respects and gratitude because they are on the razor’s edge and are literally nameless heroes.

In addition, she has come to love cooking, reading with her daughter, enjoying her family, friends and neighbors; This virus also makes us reflect as a society on what we are doing wrong and hopefully this will end in order to have a healthier, cleaner and better planet.

