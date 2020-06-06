AND

Renowned filmmaker Todd Haynes has gone a bit out of his usual interests, to describe in The Price of Truth, a marked concern of Hollywood cinema: the individual’s fight against a corrupt system. With a script written by others, based on an article in the New York Times, Haynes sticks to the facts to carry out another version of the David vs. Myth. Goliath.

Somewhat like Erin Brockovich: A Bold Woman (Steven Soderbergh, 2000), The Price of Truth tells the lengthy process by which city attorney Rob Billot (Mark Ruffalo) heeds the request of the furious farmer Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp ), whose cattle are upset by polluted water from the nearby river in West Virginia. After a thorough investigation, Billot discovers that the powerful DuPont company has indeed poisoned countless humans and animals with the toxic waste resulting from the manufacture of something as seemingly innocuous as Teflon.

The lawyer will then file a class action lawsuit against DuPont – who, oh irony, is one of the clients of the law firm to which he belongs. The road will be arduous and tiring, because the company will use all kinds of tricks to hide its guilt and, above all, refuse to pay the millionaire compensation. 17 years will have elapsed between the farmer’s visit and the final resolution.

I say that The Price of Truth is far from usual in Haynes because the director had accustomed us to a more intimate and personal cinema, which had also questioned and deconstructed the melodrama of the 50s (Far from Heaven, 2002, and Carol, 2015) or the fictional biography of various rock figures (Velvet Goldmine, 1998, and My story without me, 2007). It might be thought that his new realization is merely a chamba; However, it is evident that Haynes has put himself at the service of his history with undoubted personal commitment.

With the director’s customary references to the cinema of the past, The Price of Truth also evokes those paranoid thrillers of the 70s about sinister conspiracies of different forms of power. The atmosphere of the film is dark and ominous, even though the life of the protagonist is never put in danger.

It is to the credit of Haynes and his photographer Edward Lachman for communicating to us a kind of underlying pessimism in that atmosphere. While Billot is triumphant, there is a sense throughout the film process that big corporations will almost always get their way when it comes to crimes against the environment.

A great virtue of the film is the interesting way Haynes has solved the cumbersome expository parts of Billot’s investigation. An example of this is the sequence in which the protagonist explains to his long-suffering wife (Anne Hathaway), talking on the dining table, how DuPont has contaminated the American people since the 1950s with a substance called PFOA (or C8) , fundamental in the manufacture of Teflon. The urgent action of Ruffalo contributes to this, who expresses his fatigue with the case, as well as his tenacity to never give up.

The price of the truth (a very forgettable title) was going to be released on the billboard just when the pandemic struck. Therefore, it has been decided to release it in streaming services. The film is, therefore, for rent on Apple TV and Cinépolis Klic.

The price of the truth

(Dark Waters)

D: Todd Haynes / G: Mario Correa, Matthew Michael Carnahan, based on the article published in the New York Times, “The lawyer who became DuPont’s worst nightmare”, by Nathaniel Rich / F. in C: Edward Lachman / M: Marcelo Zarvos / Ed: Affonso Goncalves / Featuring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman, Bill Camp / P: Willi Hill, Killer Content, Amblin Partners. EU, 2019.

