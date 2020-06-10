The President of Spain is complicit in a macabre and supremacist plan: Miguel Bosé

▲ The artist previously argued that the new coronavirus does not exist.Photo José Carlo González

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. 7

Miguel Bosé is one of the celebrities “indignant” with the measures imposed in Spain to face the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s government doesn’t measure up, but we already knew that, he wrote in early March.

The Spanish artist based in Mexico wrote a tweet last week in which he referred to Covid-19 as the great lie of governments. Words that caused great commotion among users of the social network.

Now, the singer used his Twitter profile again to raise his voice against the Pedro Sánchez government and insist: No to the vaccine, not to 5G and not to the Spain-Bill Gates alliance.

In a thread that is already trending on Twitter, Bosé shared a video of the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in which the president supports the international union to find a vaccine through the World Alliance for Immunization and Vaccination ( Gavi, an initiative promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO), Unicef, the World Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Failed biologics

Pharmaceutical Gavi, for those who do not know, is owned by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the specialists in failed vaccines that have caused so many victims around the world. India has expelled and denounced them. Africa still carries its consequences. Kenya has uncovered its atrocities, the artist begins.

“Bill Gates, the eugenic, forgets about the existence of the damn newspaper library, and in the past he talked repeatedly about his project of vaccines that carry microchips or nanobots, to obtain all kinds of information from the world population with the sole purpose to control it. To these could also be added various metals, even more toxic than those that already include, illegal adjuvants or the so-called inteligente smart powder ’, all of them threatening our health and without our consent,” he adds.

According to the singer’s theory, after this phase has been carried out, and once they activate the 5G network, which is key in this operation of global dominance, we will all “be sheep at their mercy and needs.

“Pedro Sánchez‘ El Salvador ’, on behalf of the government of all Spaniards, has just become an accomplice to this macabre and supremacist plan, as usual without the permission of the citizenry,” he says.

To conclude, Bosé maintains: I only intend to report on the announced situation towards which, among other misdeeds, we are being led. I say no to the vaccine, not to 5G, not to the Spain / Bill Gates alliance. #YoSoyLaResistencia.