H

ace time asked on Twitter: Why bullfighting does not occur to take advantage of quarantine to train the public? Would too many deviations be evident? After the pandemic, who are the promoters of the party who will blame for their blunders and lack of understanding?

Of the states whose governments have dared to shield the bullfighting festival as intangible cultural heritage, how many have thought of some way to train the public and publicize and strengthen that festival in times of the happy coronavirus, its affected and benefited? Something the government of Aguascalientes did when transmitting on regional television a mere attempt on the day of San Marcos not to leave the community without a bullfighting referent, however discreet it was, in charge of the matadors Arturo Macías and José Mauricio, a poster that the false promoters did not seem bullfightingly correct.

A similar act was made in Tlaxcala, when a televised attempt was made at the De Haro stud farm for two stallions by the matador Jerónimo, by charging a symbolic fee – 100 pesos – for organization. Immediately the efe-efe or Pharisees of the party, who appear to defend the bullfighting tradition of the countries but in reality defend the interests of international bullfighting, tore their clothes, scandalized by the attempt to compensate expenses, while keeping subdued silence when the monopoly distributes millions to imported figures for coming to bullshit bull heifers.

If few attend the squares and those who applaud almost everything, the problem is quite serious. But the unions recommend not celebrating any celebration while the coronavirus pandemic lasts and some ranchers regret having to send their bulls to the trail, while more than 40 years ago the master Fermín Espinosa Armillita warned that bull fighting in Mexico be stopped for two years ..! In our country there are plenty of bullfighters with heads, hearts and balls to go out to the Cinqueño bull. Is there no one to pay them even if the right-handers go for the expenses? Well then the party, not just the cattle, will go to the slaughterhouse. The business owners either change their criteria or change the show.

Fiesta Futura, the company led by José San Martín, “invites you, now that you are home, to participate in the first drawing and painting contest La fiesta que quiero, when five centuries of the brave bull and horse are about to be celebrated They arrived to settle in the Toluca Valley, state of Mexico, being the cornerstone for the start and development of bullfighting in our nation. What would you like when the party is revived? How do you want it? Your proposal is very important! The party I want will be your idea. The one that you postulate: investigate, remember, analyze, discover and pass it on with simplicity and clarity in a small piece of writing and in your work or two at most, with your general information behind it ”.

There will be three categories: infant, up to 12 years old; youth, from 13 to 24, and free, for plastic artists and self-taught. The works will be carried out on the material and technique of your choice at a size of 30 by 42 centimeters. From the beginning, you can send the photograph of your work and the allusive writing to the email [email protected], from May 14 to 29 and, when sanitary provisions allow it, receive your work in the places where it will be duly protected. The jury, prizes, sponsorships and promotion of the contest will be informed in due course. How is the party I want? Reflect and participate!

.