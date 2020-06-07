AND

four years after Rodolfo Rodríguez El Pana got ahead of us. Some before and others after, poor or rich, with or without epidemics, wars or famines, popularity or anonymity, nobody leaves this planet alive, so the meaning we find in our existence determines whether we knew how to honor life on our terms. As always, necrophilia – admiring the person after death, after relegating them in life – as a convenient substitute for a trace of analysis.

That Rodolfo did not appear in the ring because he left his mouth, denouncing at the time those who closed the doors instead of keeping silent, as is customary; that for having spoken ill of the bossy; that they won him alcohol, women and the bad life instead of the virtues; that he missed opportunities; that he did not allow himself to be seized; that he was unpredictable, whimsical, angry, self-conscious and other names, since it is already known that bullfighting are very serious about their things.

But El Pana, after the memorable afternoon of his farewell in the Plaza México, before two brave bulls of Javier Garfias to whom rounded shuffles, reflecting his solid bullfighting and privileged expression, had to continue fighting, first with a bullfighting system and then with his addictions, while obtuse criteria wasted, again, his bullfighting talent that, more than histrionic seduced crowds in front of the bulls. Cheers always, dear artist !, and that mexhincados and false positives continue to praise you … after death.

The none public that was reflected in El Pana stopped attending the squares, feeling that the animal dignity of the fighting bull and the human dignity of the bullfighters were degraded and that what was imagination and even drama, became bland fun, so monotonous as predictable, in charge of right-handed people without expression or ability to summon. To make matters worse, those who say they risk their money do not worry about half-empty lines or fostering passion in the rings.

Their motives will have.

In self-regulation, one of the supports of neoliberalism, companies regulate themselves from the opaque obtaining of profits, avoiding the professionalization of their activity, the commitment with the bullfighting tradition and with the public and a minimum of historical responsibility. -Social. Authorities are added to this to monitor the self-regulators. One could speak of self-regulation if the bullfight was on the rise, but decades ago the opposite happened.

The new company of the Insurgentes ring –owner of the main squares in the country and which has been the boss of the show since 1965–, in four years of capricious management, continues to bet on self-regulation without rigor of results, the dependence on Spain, cattle of recognized meekness, a submissive and riotous authority in the face of the lack of support from the mayor Benito Juárez plus a bullfighting decorative commission, a critic specialized in flattering and a public that stopped attending the plaza and that, when half encouraged to attend, endures and applauds what to be.

The worst enemy of the bullfighting tradition in Mexico is not anti-bullfighting or the omitted or subdued authority or another occasional plandemia, but the inexcusable simulation of a brave party without bravery and without the will to stimulate passionate right-handers, like El Pana. We will soon see if the company in Plaza México and other smaller companies with the same scheme manage to straighten a ship that they themselves have taken to launch.