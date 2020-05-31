C

Regarding the statements of Pablo Iglesias, second vice president and minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, of Spain, anti-bullfighting to add credentials, in the sense that he is extremely uncomfortable that bullfights are claimed as something cultural, the Sevillian master Paco Camino expressed – a vibrant expression was another of the features of his privileged bullfighting – to the Mundotoro portal in a recent interview:

He is a scoundrel. I do not care to say it, nobody has silenced me in a bullring, with thousands of people and two pythons in front; No one is going to shut me up now either from an armchair in an office. Does not respect anything. What you don’t like, you take away. And he has between eyebrows to end the bullfighting. I don’t know what we have done to him, but he is robbing us of the second mass spectacle of this country and our freedom to witness it. I am very unhappy with the government people. They are gulfs, bullfighting was the greatest, and I insist, they are stealing it from us. That’s right, unforgettable teacher, but there are many who confuse lucidity with their phobias.

For this reason, the highest levels of government often wear priceless pearls of semi-literate officials on television in both aspects: violence and vulgarity. The lapses of the then presidential couple of the change – failed – when the Luis Alberto Borgues called the Argentine writer or changed the sex of the Indian writer Rabindranath Tagora were of other people’s pain

In full transforming endeavors, another pearl of our gringo television-dependent cultural gaps was the one wore by the very Secretary of Culture of Mexico City, from where a group of mindless people made good mention of a poster, not to mention, of the Nayarit poet and writer Amado Nervo, on the 101st anniversary of his death. Now they have not altered their names or changed sex, but rather the nationality of the little appreciated Mexican prose writer, turning him into a Uruguayan due to the historical fact that the man had to die in Montevideo. So we walk.

It is to be hoped that next year, on the occasion of the mourning centenary of the author of La Suave Patria, fond of bulls like Nervo, no official institution, much less the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City, would think of putting Roman Where is Ramón, or Suave Petra or who is a native of Monterrey or who was born in El Salvador. Although everything will be possible after the plandemia, as some suspicious people are already calling it.

About four decades ago, the country’s authorities renounced their responsibility to preserve cultural values ​​and left it to the discretion of companies holding an operating license, either as owners or concessionaires of a bullring, to defend Mexico’s bullfighting tradition. and the rights of the amateur public. It was another sign that everything around us became science and that the self-regulated absorbed that identity expression.

In that period, the party has lacked true protection on the part of the authority, leaving to the narrow judgment of the multimillion-dollar companies the defense, propping up and promotion of the party. Thus, those who should comply with the bullfighting regulations are the ones who decide how and when they comply with it. Irresponsible self-regulation, neo-liberalism also in bullfighting and the debacle of another identity expression that, if it continues with the same criteria, will slip through our hands, with or without a plandemic.

