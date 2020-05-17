TO

100 years have passed since the tragic, inexplicable death of the Sevillian master José Gómez Ortega, Gallito or Joselito (Gelves, May 8, 1895-Talavera de la Reina, May 16, 1920), cataloged by many as the most wise and powerful of history, while he went from crutch to fifth in the afternoon, named Bailaor, cinqueño as it was then, coming from the livestock of the Widow of Ortega, with castings from Veragua and Santa Coloma.

That if the bull did not see from afar, that if it started suddenly, that if the right-hander was distracted for a second, that if after seven full seasons of exercising absolute command of the party in Spain …, the fact is that José, Gypsy on the part of the mother, son, brother and nephew of the Gallos dynasty, also called El rey de los toreros, ceased to exist at seven o’clock on Sunday afternoon May 16, 1920, while his alternate, godson of alternative and brother-in-law, Ignacio Sánchez Mejías, was staking the gate closer.

The facultative part said: “During the fight of the fifth bull, the sword José Gómez Gallito entered the infirmary, with a penetrating wound in the belly in the right inguinal region, with exit of the omentum, intestines and bladder, great trauma and probable hemorrhage. internal, and another wound in the upper third, outer part, of the right thigh. Very serious forecast ”. Dr. Venancio Luque signs. The man died – just 25 years and eight days old – and the legendary bullfighter was born, initiator and reference of the good and the bad that since then has characterized bullfighting in the 20th and 21st centuries, with annual records included.

The joselist frenzy flooded the planet of the bulls and the young idol used or marginalized whatever benefited or jeopardized his professional obsession, his image as an exceptionally gifted teacher and his pathological bullfighting zeal for being the best. Gallito is therefore tremendous. Thus, José’s natural bullfighting rival, not due to excessive contrast but due to difference in tones, was the Mexican Rodolfo Gaona and not the triana player Juan Belmonte. It is this duel of styles such as bullfighters and immense banderilleros plus the meeting of crossbreeds – indigenous and gypsy with Spanish – that confronts the strength of their races and the intensity of their respective labels.

For this reason, Gallito did not play fair with Gaona; that is why the one from Gelves, a matador since September 1912, never wanted to come to Mexico, as his father, his brother Rafael and Belmonte did, that is why the Mexicans invoke the prohibition of President Carranza to give bullfights in the capital of July 1917 to May 1920. But in four and a half years, if José had wanted, he would come to the land of Gaona. He preferred to go to Lima in the winter of 19-20 and fight there nine bullfights at a very good price. The obligatory question is: with the current concept of bravery, would Gallito have been a figure? At best, another advantageous ace who periodically kicked off bland but repetitive cattle here, not the huge bullfighter he managed to be in his land.

Pepe Malasombra, a bullfighting writer in retirement, observes not because of lack of hobby, but because he was fed up with a predictable and closed party: Before sending the bulls to the slaughterhouse, they should be allowed to turn four years old. That would be a good start for the public to return to the stands. I speak of Mexico, of course. And then, imagine those cuatreños on ends. Natural selection would give at least one or two bullfighters with pasta figures. And yes, I know, maybe I am delusional after two months of confinement. Embrace like those of yesteryear, dear Malasombra.

