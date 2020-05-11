TO

Yes, as the survivors of Mexico City and the metropolitan area, we are considerably armored against viruses of different species after our proven resistance to air quality that we breathed decades ago, just as bullfighters or promoters of the show feel covered by wings. protectors of … self-regulation.

Among the many surrender of the Mexican State before a Revolution poorly enunciated and barely fulfilled, thanks to corruption and the approved technological, economic, commercial, cultural and media dependence of the United States, is the shameful fact of having renounced to fulfill and enforce our Political constitution. It was the tip to any serious attempt at sovereignty and development with justice. And along with that failure of successive governments, the non-compliance with tons of laws, codes and regulations, including bullfighting.

This ideological fatigue of the authority in charge of safeguarding traditions and identity expressions of the Mexican people translated into turning its back on laws and citizens, reducing state intervention in the economy and in key sectors such as health and education. At the same time, the free operation of the multinationals was allowed as a result of the deregulation of the markets and the little or no vigilance of their international promoters and the national ones associated with them. In bullfighting matters things could not be different, only that the place of the United States is occupied by its ally Spain, with the purpose of strengthening ties on the continent through the feast of bravery. Size submission was baptized as globalization and pro-Yankees and Hispanics applaud in unison. It is no longer a clumsy diversion strategy, it is a growing dependence on half a dozen imported brand bullfighters, at the cost of the evolution of bullfighting in our country, almost reduced to another painful colonial enclave.

Bullfighting have little eloquence when it comes to defending positions, be it antis or viruses as lethal. Retired matador Eulalio López Zotoluco told the newspaper Esto: “work must be done on a restructuring and that the protagonists adjust costs … many are already sending their bulls to the slaughterhouse, the losses are in the millions … we must think of a global restructuring and join us to the cause … the prices of the bulls will have to be lowered, the same the bullfighters will have to adjust their charges, foreigners and Mexicans, just as the businessmen themselves will have to adjust the cost of the tickets … an offer must be offered (sic) important to the public… ”Yes, no way to continue with bulls of illusion for imported figurines. Predictably, that party is not passionate, even if self-regulators have been doing so badly for more than 25 years.

For his legendary part, the right-hander from Seville, Curro Romero, interviewed on the Mundotoro website, explained: “The bullfighting sector, which already suffers from being viewed ‘with a magnifying glass’, should let this year go by and return the one that comes with the best health I have never had … that there is such expectation to see bulls that people fill all the squares … I am sorry for a good bunch of bullfighters that this year had Seville and Madrid to exploit fully, it will truncate their evolution, I feel more for them than for the figures, who are already references, they will return in the same place … horror to see that, after so much sacrifice for four years to raise a flag bull (sic), they give them 500 euros in the slaughterhouse ”…

