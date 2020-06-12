Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 12, 2020, p. a10

Liga Mx seems like a dictatorship, they do everything according to who is in power, said former player Miguel Spain after Enrique Bonilla, president of the contest, announced yesterday changes to the regulations for the Apertura 2020 tournament, among which he highlights the return of the repechage to reach the group.

The Mexican tournament is atypical and goes around the world with unrealistic rules. They make changes overnight and the news now will only benefit the schools economically, I understand this because of the crisis, but they leave sports aside, said the former national team.

The annoyance of Spain is due to the abrupt movements that the Mx League made during the pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which began with the disappearance of the rise and fall, the transformation of the Silver Tournament into an Expansion contest, the change of headquarters from Morelia to Mazatlán and the recent announcement of the return of the repechajae, as well as the sale of the Querétaro club to a business group in which the promoter Greg Taylor is located.

It is incongruous what they do, it is true, the League is a business, but they pass, he said. For some things they follow a protocol, such as the choice of teams that may or may not advance, and for other issues they only decide for their own sake, like the move from Morelia, he noted with bewilderment.

Rules are drawn from the sleeve. I don’t understand them, they want a better box office, but they don’t care about the sport. If there were more competitiveness, with that they would achieve everything, but there is no plan to improve soccer, he said.

In addition, they did everything in a complicated stage in which you can not question the confinement in which we all are, he added.

He stressed that even Bonilla himself could not defend the changes that the Assembly of Owners approved on Wednesday in a virtual meeting. I have nothing against him, but his arguments were not convincing and when questioned, his answers were hollow.

Noble hobby

He regretted that despite all the modifications that have been made, the fans are very noble and although they move to Morelia, they forgive everything, they put up with it and continue supporting their passion for soccer.

One of the changes to the League format that has caused the most controversy is the return of the playoff for the league, which will allow teams located between the fifth and twelfth place to seek their passage to the quarterfinals in a decisive duel.

It is a step backwards, Spain deplored. It is a point in favor of economics, but competitiveness is lost. By itself, the League leader does not always win. Let’s see if we don’t see a team champion now that barely scored 18 points.

The participation of promoter Greg Taylor in the business group that bought Querétaro does not surprise me either, they already do what they want, he said while giving a discreet laugh with disdain. Taylor is not to blame, the problem is that here the rules change.

The Mx League also announced that from this tournament, the clubs will now sign the contracts of the players in Mexican pesos and not in dollars as it has been done for years, which will imply a reduction in future payments.

The former selected indicated that there should be agreements between the directors and the players, even some should raise their voices, they must assert their rights, but I see it as complicated because here there is little union between the soccer players.

He pointed out that the only good thing I see are financial benefits for the clubs, which want to stabilize, but nothing more. We will see what happens with all these decisions.