▲ New Mexican cinema: territories of reinvention, 1979-2009, by Aviña, critic and writer, was published earlier this year.Photo Pedro González Castillo

Sergio Raúl López

Special for La Jornada

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 17, 2020, p. 6

Despite being a inveterate movie buff since childhood, thanks to paternal influence, Rafael Aviña discovered another national cinema.

His fascination for the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, for the American and European classic, as well as for series B led him to another, different, critical cinema that created awareness and was addictive. My vision as a spectator was not modified, but expanded, says the author of books on serial killers and Mexican cinema.

In this regard, it includes David Silva, Ismael Rodríguez, Germán Valdés Tin Tan and various topics; the national film noir; Ciudad Universitaria, and the Film Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

The dazzling of the above is an indissoluble part of his personal history, as well as the decline of the Echeverista period in regards to production subsidies, an aspect that worsened until it almost disappeared during the presidency of José López Portillo.

That unknown decade, little studied and marginal, from 1979 to 1989, which includes the beginning of the mandate of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, is the one that begins the New Mexican cinema: territories of reinvention, 1979-2009, a book edited by the Cineteca Nacional a beginning of this year.

That decade, “far from belonging to periods of splendor, has been seen as a gray period with respect to the culminating points of our cinematography –which go from the 1930s, with the so-called Golden Age, to the 1990s, with the enthronement of a new model – and like an irreparable bump: a stone on the road in those paths of wealth of national cinema, and for me it is the beginning of what today, in 2020, we think is the newest Mexican cinema. In addition, in 1979 very rare, remarkable and intriguing titles appear ”, explains the screenwriter of Delete from memory, tape by Alfredo Gurrola (Mexico, 2010).

From his perspective, the idea of ​​the new Mexican cinema not only belongs to the 70s nor to its subsequent resurrections, in the 90s or 2000s, but can also be traced back to “the audacity of combining fiction with documentary images from The Gray Car (1919) , by Enrique Rosas, or Adolfo Best Maugard’s The Naked Blood Stain (1943); the crudeness and the stark vision proposed by Luis Buñuel in Los Olvidados (1950) or the use of non-professional actors in Raices (1953) by Benito Alazraki; the first experimental or atypical litter film competition that faced the extremely difficult cultural and economic debacle of the 80s from independent work. I think that the idea of ​​a new national cinema is a subtle process that reinvents itself from time to time, in extreme situations. ”

Exhaust valves

In 2018 Rafael Aviña was recognized with the Gold Warrior Award for Journalistic Merit by the Mexican Film Press Network, within the activities of the Morelia International Film Festival.

The 10 chapters covering the volume address production during zedillism; foxism and the start of the presidential term of the “spurious president, the calderonato”, with themes such as independent cinema; the new generation of the 90s; the 2003 international awards; fictional female cinema; the documentary; the marginal cinema; the rescue of fantastic cinema and the explosion of the first film; the creation of festivals like the one in Morelia; migration to Hollywood, and non-professional actors, in addition to filmmakers such as Jaime Humberto Hermosillo, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Francisco Vargas, Luis Estrada, Carlos Reygadas, Amat Escalante, Julián Hernández and Alan Cotton, among many others.

I think that Mexican cinema, throughout its existence, has managed to open exhaust valves for a handful of idealistic films. It is a different cinema, of permanent search and experimental vocation that manages to disturb and excite audiences accustomed to the orthodoxy of genres and established norms and that bets on the future. This is something that I constantly highlight in this project. In Tintanscos terms: Mexican cinema undoubtedly grows to punishment, warns the critic who has not stopped publishing since 1990.

However, the also writer, who last week began his collaborations in the supplement La Jornada Semanal, has already finished this long essay covering until 2018, which would imply a second volume that probably not only addresses this decade but many more years. Also, the way to approach it is another, with a different style and approach, he concludes.

