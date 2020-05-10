The disappearance of the promotion will harm the development of the referees: Bonifacio Núñez

▲ The former whistle Bonifacio Núñez said that the collegiate will have a harder time getting to the First Division. In the image, with coach Raúl Potro Gutiérrez.Photo @BoniNunez

Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 10, 2020, p. a11

The disappearance of the Mx Ascent will also have a strong impact on the development of the referees, said the former whistle Bonifacio Núñez, stressing that it served to forge the collegiate members. The changes to the Silver League also worry the judges of the division, because they do not know if they will keep their job with the same category and the possibility of reaching the maximum football circuit.

In itself, the jump to the First Division is complicated, even several referees that are in the national championship are not so seasoned, imagine the situation that is going to come, said Núñez. It will be easier for them to referee (in the expansion tournament), but be careful, because the jump to the Mx League will not be easy.

He stressed that the drop in level in arbitration will not be noticed immediately, because the generation that is currently holding still another five years, because there are several young people, but later, who is going to supply them?

Don Boni made it clear that the process of training a referee is not like making bread, it is not something simple, and he pointed out that the culmination of that development is the Ascenso Mx, an event in which not only youth players played, but experienced footballers, even renowned veterans seeking an honorable retirement.

Now with the new league, the degree of soccer competitiveness will come to less in all aspects and more in arbitration, he said. Maybe I’m going ahead and that my words are so sweet when I have to swallow them, that they give us a pleasant surprise, but I doubt it.

There is uncertainty among the referees, since they have not been informed if they will maintain the category or be relocated to lower divisions. We don’t know anything about what will happen, whether we will be relocated to the U-20 or remain in the same rank after having made a race, said a whistle who asked for anonymity.

He indicated that a category relocation would be a strong blow to his pockets, highlighting that in Ascenso Mx they can earn up to 14 thousand pesos per game, while in Sub 20 the payment is 4 thousand 560 pesos per encounter, the same salary as receive the referees in the Liga Mx Femenil.

He pointed out that they even suffered since the number of clubs in the silver tournament was reduced, due to an overcrowding of referees. Only in the Mx Ascent were 54 judges registered, between centrals and assistants, of whom 23 are between 30 and 40 years old, being that the age limit for the profession is 45 years.

.