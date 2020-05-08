The development tournament will cut the wings of Mexican soccer players: Rubén Maturano

Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. a10

The development league that is planned to be established to replace Ascenso Mx will not serve to increase the level of Mexican players, on the contrary, they are castrating them! The only thing they will achieve with the disappearance of the Silver Circuit will be hitting our national football team again in the tower, said coach Rubén Maturano.

He explained that 23-year-old footballers, which is the age limit that is intended to be established in the so-called Expansion League, “should already be in the First Division and not just developing, that’s what the U-20, 17, 15 are for. and until 13.

Also, what will happen to the players who do not manage to stay in that category? Well, they will be cutting their wings just when they are at their best, from 23 to 28, 30 years old, it is the age in which athletes must exploit all their abilities to the fullest, and here they are thinking of taking away their opportunity to show yourself and excel.

Likewise, the coach, who has worked in the basic forces of clubs such as Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, pointed out that with the elimination of the Liga de Ascenso “many very valuable things are being destroyed, including the aspirations of a large number of young boys.

Where are those guys in the development league going to play? Surely it will not be in the stadiums, but in the facilities of the teams and there the people will not go to see them, much less the coaches who could take them to the First Division. It is inconceivable that the future of those who break their souls on the field every day will thus be curtailed.

Maturano also pointed out that the disappearance of the rise and fall in national soccer will take pressure, commitment, dedication and, above all, competitiveness from the Mexican players and teams, which could fall into conformity and mediocrity.

