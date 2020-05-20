Marlene Santos Alejo and Agencies

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 20, 2020, p. a10

While the positions of the owners of Liga Mx teams are divided between those who want to end the Clausura 2020 tournament without a champion – like Grupo Pachuca and Orlegi -, and those who want it to resume – like Tigres and Chivas -, the former Federation Emilio Maurer said that the damage has been done: If they decide to exhaust the seven dates that are missing from this tournament, it will affect the next one. For me the best thing would be to cut this one and start on time and form the Opening 2020 when possible. In other words, you cannot escape unscathed, either of the two alternatives will leave havoc.

The former owner of the Puebla club added: This is not a game, it is something serious. It all depends first of all on how the pandemic is. It is a totally out of the ordinary situation. If the number of infections decreases and the government considers that normal progress can be made, then other factors are already under evaluation.

Alejandro Irarragorri, owner of Orlegi, said that his position is in favor of how to improve this, of what is best for everyone; He accepted that no option is perfect, but we are going to choose the least bad, because we will all be affected; whether we cancel or wait. In turn, Marco Garcés, Tuzo manager, considered it positive to finish the tournament.

Braves wants to play

In contrast, Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, through a bulletin, made public their preference for the resumption of Closing 2020, however, he pointed out: we will support the decision made by the Mx League together with the health authorities.

The federations and owners are pending the plan that the head of the capital’s government Claudia Sheinbaum will present this Wednesday towards the new normality, to immediately make a determination.

The economic issue is one of the most pressing for both leaders and players, for example, at the beginning of the health crisis, the Chivas board reported that it would resume full payments to its players until the team plays at home and in general activities resume one hundred percent.

That condition prevails in almost all the teams, for this reason, midfielder Jesús Molina acknowledged on Tuesday in Verde Valle that they want to return to the fields as soon as possible, although he accepted that the priority is everyone’s health.

Regarding the salary issue, the director Ricardo Peláez admitted that each club has been managed independently. The League has not given us a reference, each team has acted in a different way, the time may come, if the Federation (FMF) considers it, to take a uniform position, but it has not come to that.

More tests in Chivas

Peláez, who also underwent medical tests against Covid-19, explained that it is the logic of the economic chain, since they depend on income from advertising, television and all aspects of marketing. If it is normalized I do not think there is a problem (in reinstating wages).

For Maurer, the economic impact affects both players and owners. “I cannot give a light opinion, they must analyze, see how the least affected come out. But it does not depend on anyone in particular, but on the situation and there is not much to do about it.

Even if we compare what happened in Italy, Spain or France, I think we have been better off … There is no if-not wait to see the circumstances and always act prioritizing protection towards people. And as for the teams, if they forget this tournament, they harm the one who was in first place (Cruz Azul), but if they don’t finish it, they damage the beginning of the next championship, he remarked.

