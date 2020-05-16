▲ La Gauce de La Sauceda will also try to give the registration for 1,500 meters. Photo Afp

April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. a11

Athletes are very resilient and we know how to arrive when conditions are not optimal; I feel that on a global scale, for most of us who have a track record, it will not affect performance very much, said the long-distance runner Laura Galván, the 5,000-meter Pan-American champion, who was close to looking for the qualification mark when the world pause was decreed due to the coronavirus and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were rescheduled to the summer of 2021.

I really don’t think there is much difference between this year and next. In my case, it is simply going to give me one more preparation, which is very good, said the athlete who remains in custody in La Sauceda, her native community located in one of the hills that surrounds the city of Guanajuato, in a video conference. .

Laura, who surprised at the Lima 2019 goal to hang the Pan American gold, opened this year with a Mexican record in the 3 thousand meters indoors, finishing in third place with time of 8: 49.74 minutes at the Millrose athletic meeting on 9 February in New York, behind American Allie Ostrander (8: 48.94) and Canadian Julie-Anne Staehli (8: 49.01).

Before the pandemic hiatus, Laura Galván, trained in the United States, planned to run at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California, where she would seek to achieve the minimum Olympic qualification mark for 5,000 meters, 15 minutes and 10 seconds. . The athlete’s best record in official competition is 15:27, and her estimate was to exceed the Mexican record of 15:04.

He holds the target in his sights, as well as getting another ticket in the 1,500 meter test, for which he needs a time of less than 4:04 minutes, and although he is six tenths away, he considers it a little more difficult to reach.

The so-called Gazelle of La Sauceda indicated that she will act with caution when the competitions are reactivated, which will take as evidence the first athletic meetings, among which she will possibly participate in the United States and try to be invited to one of the dates of the Diamond League in Europe, all with the support of my manager, the mexican-american Leo Manzano, also of Guanajuato origin, silver medalist in London 2012.

Meanwhile, Laura trains on a treadmill at home and only sometimes goes for a few laps in a little field near her home. As an athlete and as a citizen, the fact that we all have to abide by the safety rules, I do not think that many people had visualized it would happen like this. We must become aware of the situations that will arise tomorrow, in a month or a year, and then we will appreciate freedom more, added the broker.

.