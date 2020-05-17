OR

No of the successes of the formidable series of documentaries presented free online this month by Ambulante at home (ambulante.org), has been to rescue and spread Shooting the Mafia (Shooting the Mafia, 2019), the most recent work of the British documentary filmmaker Kim Longinotto (Salma, 2013, Dreamcatcher, 2015), premiered a few months ago at the Tulum International Film Festival (Fictu) in the Riviera Maya. In the director’s prolific filmography (more than 20 documentaries), themes such as gender violence and the effects of religious fundamentalism on women forced into clandestine immigration stand out. There is much more, of course, in the baggage of impressions and experiences gathered in the filmmaker’s work from very diverse fields, Japan, India, Africa, Chicago and a multiracial Europe often ignored by the mainstream media. Her long itinerant chronicle now stops in Italy, the birthplace of the director’s father, and focuses on a legendary female character, photojournalist Letizia Battaglia, who at 84 years old refers to her chores and setbacks when preparing graphic reports on the mafia Sicilian during the 70s, a professional field strewn with dangers.

Starting from the count of organized crime crimes in her wake of terror and intimidation (five crimes a day only in Palermo), the director exposes the hidden and persistent complicity between the crime lords and the local authorities, until reaching the beginning of the 90s with memorable scenes such as those of the maximum trial where mafia leaders such as Luciano Leggio and Totò Riina appear, and culminates with the vengeful execution of judge Giovanni Falcone and his magistrate and close collaborator Paolo Borsellino.

The risks incurred by Letizia Battaglia when photographing and exposing the terrifying balances of street executions perpetrated by Cosa Nostra, were monumental. Battaglia graphically referred to the stiff funeral ceremonies of mafia bosses as well as the routine vendettas that included women and children related to the chosen victims. Several of his photographs sparked controversy over an alleged aesthetic exploitation of extreme violence, although part of those criticisms only revealed outrage at seeing a woman (the first photojournalist in Italy) deal with matters commonly reserved for men.

What is interesting is the way in which the director mixes and confuses the public and the private in her hazardous biographical account of the protagonist. Before concentrating on the late awakening (towards the age of 40) of her vocation as a journalist and photographer, the documentary emphasizes the character -that is precocious- of her gender insubordination against the moral impositions of a traditional family. A consummate first marriage in the teenage years is followed by a radical rethinking for his time (the immediate postwar period) of his work and love options. The vital attitude of the photographer Battaglia is novel libertarian. Vigorously planted in the twilight of its existence, it takes pleasure in evoking that past with provocative malice. When talking about one of her last lovers (Roberto Timperi, 38 years younger than her), and the moral scandal that this relationship entails for some, that mother of all journalistic battles that is Letizia responds with ease: If people disapprove, go to hell.

In the documentary a broad spectrum of his domestic and family life appears neutralized. Her husband and daughters resemble simple, uncomfortable, almost cumbersome appendages of an existence that is always conjugated and reinvented in the first person. In contrast to this intense chronicle of criminal brutality and unorthodox intimate confidences, Kim Longinotto and his editor Ollie Huddleston offer very vintage fragments of classic Italian films, with actresses of overflowing sensuality (Silvana Mangano, in the foreground), who allude to the same to the sentimental and artistic training of the director than to the very free protein nature of Letizia Battaglia herself. To the accumulation of intimidations and death threats that her reckless journalistic task came to have, the tireless octogenarian today opposes, with serenity and lucidity, the vindication of her new physical joys and old battles today more necessary than ever.

The documentary will be available only tomorrow Monday in the daily schedule of Ambulante at home.

