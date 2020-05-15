Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 14, 2020, p. a11

After the government of Mexico indicated yesterday that there is a possibility that soccer and other sports activities will resume in the country from June 15, Gabriel Caballero, coach of the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, considered that the ideal would be to return when it is guaranteed that the risk of contagion (of coronavirus) is much lower, because I believe that for all health comes first.

Although he assured that his squad is eager to return to the fields, the helmsman acknowledged that “the players are still afraid to return and that something happens, that they contract the virus, so it is very important that the return be made only when conditions exist auspicious.

The fear is and will remain, but little by little it will go away, we try to gradually lose it and from there begin to have the security and confidence that everything will be fine. Surely the return we will take with great joy, for being together again and for being able to be on the court again, but also with the feeling that hopefully nothing happens.

Likewise, the Argentine-born and naturalized Mexican coach explained that after the almost two-month hiatus in the Clausura 2020 tournament of the Mx League, in addition to the physical aspect, he works with his players on the mental issue.

“We try to keep an eye on everyone continuously, the boys have been working well, they do the exercises that correspond to them at home, although of course, it is not the same as running on the court.

Sometimes emotionally they are well, others not so much, then they are bored or desperate, we constantly fight against the mind not to get discouraged, be patient, try to hold the adrenaline and not be anxious.

On the other hand, the also former technical director of Cafetaleros de Tapachula and Dorados de Sinaloa deplored the fact that there are fewer and fewer resources to avoid the elimination of the Promotion League, after FIFA refused to intervene in the case, which was requested by the Last week by the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players (AMFpro).

“On the one hand, it makes me sad (the disappearance of Ascenso Mx), because I worked there for four years and learned things that helped me a lot to grow as a coach, but it must be said that this category was never paid much attention, it was not It didn’t matter to anyone until it was known that it was going to be removed.

In addition we must admit that some of the teams have many needs and are below expectations, I think that the blame for this elimination is not only of the Mexican Soccer Federation, but of all of us who are involved, something we stop doing. We complained a lot about his disappearance, but we didn’t do much to keep him going, he said.

