Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. twenty

The social confinement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent increase in the unemployment rate in the United States caused remittances to register a fall of 28.5 percent last April, equivalent to a decrease of 1,146 million dollars compared to March, the Banco de México (BdeM) reported yesterday.

Remittances fell from $ 4.7 billion in March to 2.861 billion in April, the central bank said. In annual terms, that is, compared to April 2019, they contracted 2.6 percent.

For the last 12 months, that is, from April 2019 to the same month this year, the flow of remittances set a new record, with 37 thousand 415 million dollars, he explained.

Measures to attack the pandemic caused around 3 million Mexican migrants to lose their jobs.

Expressed in national currency, remittances grew by 21.6 percent annually, explained by the appreciation of the dollar against the peso, analysts at BBVA said.

The average shipment amount also saw a 13 percent reduction, or $ 49, from 377 in March to 328 in April. The number of total remittances also fell, from $ 10.6 million to $ 8.6 million.

In the first four-month period of the year, the sending of resources had an increase of 12.6 percent with respect to the same period of the previous year.

The accumulated amount from January to April 2020 reached 12,158 million dollars, against 10,789 million in the same period of 2019, added the BdeM.

Internationally, Citi predicted that globally, remittances will drop by $ 100 billion, at worst, compared to the previous year.

In mid-April last year, the banking institution had estimated a reduction of $ 28 billion this year.

