Pau Donés left as he lived: optimistic, with respect for his life partner: music

▲ The singer-songwriter, below with his book 50 sticks, and I keep dreaming, above during an interview in Mexico.Photo Ap

Armando G. Tejeda

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. 6

Madrid. The voice faded by a kiss from La Flaca died. Pau Donés, an artist with extensive records, guitarist and leader of the Spanish pop-rock band Jarabe de Palo, died at the age of 53, after fighting colon cancer. He left as he lived: leaving a message of optimism, of more bitter disappointments, of love for his daughter, Sara, and of absolute respect for his profession, his life partner, music.

In Spain, as in many other parts of the planet, the departure of a singer who just a few days ago released the promotional video for the first single from his latest album, Eso que tú me me, which appears fragile, was experienced with regret and shock. and slim, but also smiling and jubilant to sing once more with his group.

Pau Donés, who was born in a town in Huesca in 1967, grew up in Barcelona and lived from a young age surrounded by music, largely thanks to his mother, Nuria, who gave him his first electric guitar. She was a crucial figure, because, in addition to taking him to the world of creation and sounds, she starred in one of the most bitter episodes of the musician’s life: when he was 16 years old, she committed suicide. In his memoir, 50 Sticks and I Still Dream, edited by Planeta, he makes a brief review of his life, from his birth, he describes every detail: his hyperactive childhood, his almost imperceptible adolescence, love failure and his illness.

About his mother, he relates: “He committed suicide just a week after I turned 16. The death of a mother … what a stick! The lesson was severe, but definitive: the meaning of life took on the importance that it really had and that, until now, I had not been able to give it. I suffered excruciating pain, excruciating and infinite fear. “

He knew from a very young age that his vocation would be music, it was enough a push from his parents to achieve it: at home hyperactivity was treated with music, but now hyperactives are given amphetamines. Help!

Your engines

He claimed that music helped him live and survive a life in which there were also drug addictions and episodes that challenged death. He clung to her. Precisely that engine and his daughter, Sara – today a 16-year-old girl – helped him fight cancer, which they detected in 2015. The doctors warned him that he was aggressive and unforgiving, that he was in a very delicate organ for this condition. : the colon.

Pau Donés then began a new stage in his life. She went from being one of the most celebrated Spanish pop-rock stars, but sometimes also more controversial – for her addictions to drugs and alcohol – to being a tenacious fighter against the disease. He underwent various treatments, both in Spain and in California –where he lived half the time–; in 2017 it seemed that he had overcome evil, but soon cancer cells sprouted again.

About 10 months ago his health condition worsened. Precisely when he finished recording his last album, Swallow or spit. He then decided to move to a small town in the Catalan Pyrenees, in Lleida, and surround himself with his closest people until his death was reported yesterday.

Pau Donés was one of the most popular voices in the late 90s and early 21st century. His songs became popular, some made him an idol, such as his famous La flaca or Depende. His most successful era was with his band, Jarabe de Palo, which was born in 1995 and immediately began to reap success, always with Donés as voice and guitar, and composer of most of the songs.

He worked everything to stay afloat and help the family: he was a hotel bellboy, waiter, promoter, model and executive agent of an advertising company.

He collaborated with Celia Cruz, Antonio Vega, Julieta Venegas, Joaquín Sabina, Luciano Pavarotti and Alanis Morrisette, among others.

His band gave him a farewell: thank you, forever, everlasting. To this were added singers, followers, representatives of the political class of all tendencies, highlighting the universal value of their struggle and resistance.

We all have challenges. They have to face with enthusiasm and with desire. I dedicate five minutes a day to cancer, the rest I spend to think about the opportunities that life gives me, the musician told the Ap agency during a visit to Mexico City.