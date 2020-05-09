Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. a10

Santos Laguna’s coach, Guillermo Almada, revealed that the Mx League will resume in July, since the teams have already been notified that in the next two months they will not be able to train due to the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico.

They told us that there is no possibility to practice in May or June and we have a long time ahead, we want to rescue the Clausura 2020 calendar a little, but it would be until July the return of the competition, said the coach in an interview with the media Uruguayan Exclusive Rights.

He mentioned that he currently directs his campus training from home through digital platforms.

We communicate via Zoom, other times through WhatsApp, we have distributed materials to the players, but it is not the same, because we are practically going to start from scratch, he explained.

Meanwhile, the sports portal Marca Claro mentioned in a report that the tentative date for Mexican clubs to return individually to training is May 22, and that Friday 11 June could be played on day 11 behind closed doors.

Likewise, as in other leagues in the world where they returned to practices this week, such as those in Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, in Mexico it is also expected that the return to the courts will be made with some health measures to avoid further spread of coronavirus, he said.

These sanitary standards could include daily body temperature and detection tests for Covid-19, as well as mandatory use of antibacterial gel and gloves, in addition to the constant sanitation of the practice sites.

In addition, the entrance and use of the locker rooms could be carried out in a staggered manner, with established hours and in groups with a certain number of players, while work in the gym would be reduced almost entirely.

