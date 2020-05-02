Juan Manuel Vázquez

Eddy Reynoso does not pretend when he talks about the effects of success. Money and fame change anyone, recognizes who has climbed to the top as Canelo Álvarez’s coach. A team that managed to make the redhead the highest paid boxer of the moment and one of the most profitable athletes in the world.

I am not the same person as before, who says that money and success does not change you, but I try not to separate myself much from the earth, because I come from below.

The team that integrates with his father, José Chepo Reynoso, gained prestige with the results of Canelo and today fighters aiming for stardom and prospects backed by influential promoters come to them.

Eddy is attended by former featherweight world champion Óscar Valdez, former monarch Andy Ruiz, or future Mexican-American star Ryan García, all seeking the luster and efficiency that Canelo Álvarez has shown in his development.

Many boxers come with me, says Eddy during a virtual talk of the World Boxing Council; I ask a fighter not to waste my time, because I sacrifice a lot that I could dedicate to my family; I miss a lot of things, that’s why I demand that you be committed, dedicated and respectful to work with me.

A formula that no one expresses in a more finished way than Canelo, who has not only managed to integrate one of the strongest teams in boxing, but a kind of family. Eddy assures that Saul’s discipline and obedience have allowed this symbiosis.

Despite so many years together, we have never had a serious problem that affects our relationship, he says; “We have had little friction in training, but nothing serious. And that is difficult to achieve, especially in the two-month concentrations; Being locked up for so long seeing the same faces on a daily basis can be difficult, but thanks to Canelo’s enthusiasm and discipline we have come out ahead. ”

To that, of course, he adds the most important thing in Álvarez: an instinct that seems natural. The redhead never refuses to work, his dedication to boxing makes him a rare species in this business.

Since childhood he is always one step ahead of others, says Eddy; It is a virtue that he has to know how to read rivals, but in addition to that instinct, his maximum quality is perseverance, he always wants more work, training more, fighting more.

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz sought him out to regain the place he had ephemerally when he knocked out Anthony Joshua, but lost in the rematch, the fighter himself said due to his lack of discipline.

He has a reputation for being undisciplined, Eddy admits; but anyone who has won a championship must have some dedication, they are not accidents, that is what we will try to achieve.

