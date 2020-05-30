▲ Charlie Monttana in El Chopo.Photo Javier Hernández

TO

n the many condolences, memories and goodbyes to Charlie Monttana, this space only needs to highlight a couple of actions by the author of Empanízame la mojarra (https://youtu.be/-FZGLPL9w68). His eagerness to make a decent show in his presentations: he had dancers, he surrounded himself with good musicians, there were choreographies and on stage – also when he got off it – he assumed himself as a rockstar, but, rockstar bandota. And his frequent visits to the Tianguis del Chopo in family mode: always in the company of his girl Cherrie and Mateo, his son. With that Monttana we stay. Fraternal hug to Cherrie and Mateo. And in notes from the Tianguis del Chopo, Felipe Victoriano reported the death of associates Ernesto Juárez and Rafael Rodríguez, who received the usual financial support in these cases. And in the tianguis obituary, the name of Reyna Alafita, a former associate, was added, who gave up her rights to her son. In another matter, the committee, through the mediation of Victoriano, delivered documentation to the Cuauh-témoc mayor’s office to request support for the informal economy from 35 members. Likewise, the representative office of El Chopo is developing the plan for the reinstallation of the tianguis, classified as a non-essential and highly concentrated element; The documentation will be delivered to Sedeco and conservative calculations allow, based on the information gathered, that the Tianguis may reappear – under certain restrictions – on July 15 on land in the Buenavista-Guerrero neighborhood.

Juan Salcedo and Faustófeles: books

A couple of books began to circulate in which the authors describe headdresses, knits and talking portraits of characters around them – occasionally, in both, Rockdrigo appears. Both authors detail in their texts the rock and roll environment of the times they have lived. In order of appearance, we started with My Walks in Rock and Roll, where, on 79 pages, Juan Salcedo, with the support of Héctor D. López, recounts his experiences as a drummer for the groups Dama, Bandolero and 30 years with Heavy Nopal. There are six chapters and the one dedicated to Rodrigo González stands out and one, very special, with tragic / comic details of how and why La banda del Nopal was born, better known as Heavy Nopal. For his part, Faustófeles published Textosubtextospretextos, with a foreword by the writer Gonzalo Martré. There are 11 sections with no apparent chronological order, while their content, in general terms, captures a series of imaginations of slight anecdotal smell. At the beginning of the reading one finds, in the first two chapters, a slight stink of pedantry; the following texts are remembrances of Faustófeles linked to his first bands – Chacra and Coatlicue – and, of course, to his stay at Qual, led by Rodrigo González in its beginnings. Streets, rock musicians and stages are some of the protagonists of this series of stories written by Arrellín, author of songs such as The first downpour of the year, Boats on a rail and interpreter of some rockdrigo tracks. Both books can be purchased directly from their authors on their Facebook profiles.

.