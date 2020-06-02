In Guelatao, cinema is a means of resistance and to show itself to the world: Luna Marán

▲ The documentary Uncle Yim, competes in London.Photo taken from Marán’s Facebook

Diana Manzo

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 7

Juchitán, Oax., Although his face is not visible, on the phone, the voice of Luna Marán, originally from Guelatao, Oaxaca, and producer of the documentary Tío Yim, is impressive. He announces that his work is competing in the first Online Film Festival, organized by the BBC production company in London, which recognizes community cinema from all over the world.

Tío Yim is a collective and independent production that was created in the Sierra Juárez of Oaxaca in the land of the Benemérito de las Américas, Benito Juárez, and where making movies has been a way of life for the locals for decades.

Luna Marán’s film shows the close relationship that exists with nature and its way of life; She also talks about a collective context focusing on Uncle Yim, her father, whom she recognizes as a man who promoted and defended natural life and art in all its expressions, especially cinema, but also shows a person who had to fighting alcoholism and being absent from his responsibility in the family.

The peculiarity of this documentary is that Luna mixed the colors of her land and recalled how a community living in a mountainous area of ​​the world lives, which in Zapotec is called Yela-too and in Spanish means enchanted lagoon, where precisely it seems that the leaves do not they move, although there is life to tell, as she did.

Achieving a position among the seven best films that aspire to win the BBC’s best documentary award is, for Luna, a reward for 25 years of making films. This is foolishness rather than passion, because it is a constant struggle to conquer external spaces and cinema has been the window to reach them, he says.

For her productions, the equipment used – from video cameras, audio and lighting to financial resources – is provided by her and the members of the production, as well as by independent civilian efforts that rely on community cinema as a symbol of social resistance.

In order to win, in addition to what the jury dictates, the public is involved, which is why Luna has campaigned on social networks, not saturated or profound, but in which she invites to vote; so far it maintains a preference among moviegoers.

Boost in communities

The filmmaker remembers that the teachings began when she was nine years old. Names like Juan José García, Carlos Martínez, Javier García, Ángel García, as well as his father, among other characters, are precedents in his life. From them he learned the cinema, because they thought that with this art they could tell what they saw and show it to the rest of the world.

The 80s brought cinema to Guelatao, through formations of the Video indigenous program, which provided training; Later productions were made and shared on public television. Community cinema was promoted and productions were created that were broadcast only on the local channel, hence the national and international uncovering.

From Luna’s great sensitivity results the production of Uncle Yim, who has captivated more than one who has seen him. In the first place, because he weaves the history of his father with natural life and reaffirms it when he narrates a reality in the life and vices of the peoples.

Luna, 34 years old, has also multiplied what she inherited from the first filmmakers of her land and has trained more than 500 children and young people in various spaces such as Agenda Guelatao, Traveling Audiovisual Camp, Aqui Cine, Jeqo and Cine Too Lab , among others, where other women and men from the community also participate, who promote workshops, cultural activities and dissemination of what is happening in the town.

In Guelatao, in addition to the training of young people and children, the Too cinema was also created, so called because in Zapotec the word Too means magical. This room opens its doors every week and invites you to discover stories that combine with different fantasies.

While waiting for the results of the contest, Luna dedicates herself to her work as Topil –a municipal auxiliary–, which means strength and recognition, since she was elected by the People’s Assembly, considered the highest authority, and delegates responsibilities to its citizens.

