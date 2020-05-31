OR

n populous neighborhood of the city of Monterrey seems to vibrate every day to the rhythm of cumbia and vallenato. It is the small Colombia that had been suggestively portrayed by the Monterrey filmmaker René Villarreal in Cumbia callera (2007), his memorable sentimental epic. In this place, youth gangs continue to impose their law on the streets and now openly collaborate with organized crime, which presents itself as the benefactor of a town to which it distributes groceries during the electoral campaign. In Ya no soy aqui (2019), the second fiction feature film by Fernando Frías de la Parra (Rezeta, 2012), the adolescent Ulises (Juan Daniel García), leader of the Terkos Lokos, a peaceful and mischievous band, keeps cautious distance with that daily exercise of violence and he only deals with cultivating his fondness for tropical music, loose clothing, quirky haircuts, and the meticulous appropriation of a unique dance style of which he becomes an undisputed master.

Ulysses’ dream. The protagonist’s disgruntled odyssey begins when, following a misunderstanding with a violent local gang, the young man is forced to flee to the United States, where he clandestinely enters the interior of a tourist vehicle. The sequences of this itinerary are offered alternately, through an edition that contrasts two lifestyles (that of the New York neighborhood of Jackson Heights in Queens, the final point of arrival of Ulises, and that of the brave neighborhood in the royal city, irreplaceable handle adolescent sentimental), to elaborate the parable of the prodigal son called to suffer the misfortunes of cultural uprooting. What is interesting in this urban chronicle located in such distinctive territories is the director’s skill in avoiding the temptations of miserabilism and local color and focusing his interest in the obstinacy with which the protagonist claims, the same in New York as in its royal neighborhoods, an identity of its own and the pleasure for music and dance in the antipodes of the predominant tastes.

The uncompromising way in which Ulises continually withdraws himself from cultural deformation and the induced loss of his peculiar speech and heterodox attire honors the signs and rituals of the band to which he belongs: those terkos that the film defines, in the opening credits, as irreducible and stubborn. The type of personal statement that Ulysses holds was already shown by the female protagonist of Rezeta, who, at the end of her journey from her native Albania to Mexico City, preferred the freedom of continuous roaming to the assurances of affective sedentary lifestyle.

In I’m not here anymore, the libertarian eagerness is expressed not so much in the forced territorial changes, in the end disappointing, but in the imperturbable enjoyment of music and of a very own identity in two very different countries. In New York, the undocumented Ulysses is only entitled to looks of curiosity or compassionate empathy, even from a young Asian friend who is incapable of giving her true solidarity. The only brief gesture of tenderness he receives from a Colombian prostitute with whom he only has in common a taste for authentic cumbia. The rest is a foreign world in which he feels despised and to which he bluntly returns the insults.

In I’m not here anymore, formal freedom is attractive: the camera fluently explores slum spaces, meanders through the narrow streets of street markets or through the corridors of the New York subway and various areas of informal work, while editing work it allows to move nimbly from one country to another, through contrasting cultural contexts, in the rugged trajectory of a Ulysses at the same time amazed, suffering and perplexed.

One of the major distinctions of the film is, undoubtedly, its vigorous and varied musical commitment, with cumbia interpretations ranging from the rhythms of a teacher like Lisandro Meza to the melody that gives the title to the story. Another is the keen ear of the director and screenwriter to recover the verbal exuberance of its protagonists (remarkable in the scene of the terkos lokos with a street vendor expert in cumbia music). Defense and illustration of a joyously stimulating musical counterculture.

Presented at the last edition of the Morelia International Film Festival (award for best fiction feature film and audience award), I am not here anymore has its formal premiere this week on the Netflix platform.

