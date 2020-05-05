▲ I am much better and stronger to give the mark, I want to fulfill 100 and not be subject to one or two seconds, says Jalisco marathon runner Úrsula Sánchez. Photo Jam Media

Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 4, 2020, p. 3

Two weeks of depression and early anemia affected Pan-American medalist Úrsula Sánchez, already recovered from the distressing moments that happened when the plans for the New York half-marathon and the world athletics in Nankin, China, were cut short, part of its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021.

I had my pass as a fact and this happens, I felt very bad and I started to make bad decisions, said the Jalisciense, sixth place in the Houston marathon in her first raid, where she was two seconds from the mark (2: 29.30 ), but it was considered for the Japanese joust with the new World Athletics points regulations.

Úrsula is from Guadalajara and changed her residence to Mexico City to train at the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (CNAR) under the direction of Alejandro Salvador from whom she decided to separate to return with her former coach and ex-husband Cristóbal Herrera.

In the capital of Jalisco and with her family, the 32-year-old long-distance runner has taken things more sparingly, receiving the help of a psychologist assigned to him by Héctor García, director of the CNAR, as well as having “direct communication with Ana Guevara (general director of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport), who has always supported me and tells me not to worry and move on.

I do not feel special and right now I am much better and stronger to give the mark because I want to fulfill one hundred and not be subject to one or two seconds, expressed the Central American champion in 10 thousand meters in Barranquilla 2018 and bronze in Lima 2019.

“As athletes and more Mexicans we cannot feel that we are the only ones affected, it is general and we have to adapt to this change (by the Covid-19) to achieve better results. I will not give up because I feel capable and I do not lose the goal.

I continued my preparation outside the Akron stadium on a 10 kilometer circuit. We left early to train and although it is little, because the safety limits are more intense due to the coronavirus pandemic, we apply sanitary measures among the group keeping the distance and we only use mouth masks on the way home, there and back, explained the representative Army and mother of four-year-old Karina Zoe.

