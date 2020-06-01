I have brought flamenco since I got up, but the mariachi thing was a surprise … it came from my soul: El Cigala

.

Madrid. Spanish singer Diego El Cigala released the album Cigala canta a México on Friday, a tribute to the boleros and rancheras that he has listened to since childhood and now captured in a 12-track album that includes great classics.

I have been playing bolero and flamenco for 15 years, I have brought it from the time I get up until I go to bed, but the mariachi has been a surprise, because it has not been difficult for me, said El Cigala in a Sony Music statement.

Everything has come from the soul, very natural. In addition, the poetry that these lyrics speak about fascinates me and I have felt like a fish in the water making this album, he added about the album that is now available on all digital platforms.

Throughout his 20-year career, the singer has fused genres and cultures, developing flamenco music and exploring Latin jazz, bolero, tango and salsa.

El Cigala is accompanied on the album, which he defines as the pure experience of Mexican music, by Mariachi Gama 1000, Trío de Chucho Navarro Jr. (grandson of the founder of Los Panchos), La Sonora Santanera, Los Macorinos and Mariachi Vargas, with whom he recorded the first single from the album, Somos novios.

Who has not heard that song? The genius Armando Manzanero gave him a subtlety that makes you feel in love every time you listen to it. For this reason, I could not find a better way to open the album than with this very Mexican message of love, said the 51-year-old singer.

The album was made under the production of Jaime Calabuch Jumitus and represents a tribute to the legacy of great legends, such as José Alfredo Jiménez, Vicente Fernández, Chavela Vargas, Javier Solís and Agustín Lara.

Some of the songs included in the album are Perfidia, I forgot again, Bésame mucho and Soy lo prohibited.

All my life I have been in love with the music of this land that I love deeply and that opened the doors of his soul and heart to me more than 20 years ago, when I started my career, he concluded.

