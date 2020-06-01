▲ Despite the investigations against the president of La Maquinaria, the operation of the club would not have problems for its operation.Photo @Cruz AzulCD

Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 9

Guillermo Barradas, a lawyer for the commercial management of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, made up of dissidents, said that the investigation by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) against Guillermo Álvarez, his brother Alfredo and his brother-in-law Víctor Garcés, head of the celeste corporation, began after it was detected that they have looted 197 million pesos between 2016 and 2017 through payments to shell companies.

“In a year and a half, 15 shell companies were detected and 50 bills were paid. At that time, Billy Álvarez (president of the Cooperative) looted 197 million pesos, and his accounts amount to 429 million pesos and 44 million dollars. that has moved the United States and Spain, “he said.

He explained that the first complaint, filed by the board of directors of cooperatives, which is made up of several people, including José Antonio Marín, was presented four months ago to the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City for “fraudulent administration against Billy ”, who allegedly ordered the payment of invoices to companies that are called as invoices or ghosts.

The accusation was supported by statements from the then treasurer of the cooperative, as well as from the director of administration, who pointed out that “Mr. Billy ordered them to make movements to those invoices and even the signature of Guillermo Álvarez himself comes.”

The investigations led to another complaint being filed with the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) for possible money laundering, for which reason the UIF carried out an exhaustive investigation and determined to freeze the accounts of the Álvarez and Garcés brothers, although they were subsequently Released those related to the operation of the company and the sports club for the payment of payrolls.

The FIU filed a complaint by establishing that these people have formed a sophisticated network for the looting of the Cooperative and the consequent money laundering, which could also be constitutive as organized crime, said Barradas.

“According to what witnesses have declared, this has been a modus operandi for many years by Mr. Billy Álvarez. We have even been told that until a couple of days ago, week after week, he puts in bills for alleged services not provided to withdraw money, with amounts of 20 or up to 30 million pesos, “he added.

The litigator explained that the shell companies are part of the so-called list 69-B, in which the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit includes organizations with simulated operations to defraud the treasury. One of the companies related to the investigation is known as ATTAR 2715 S.C. that was used for illicit electoral financing.

Barradas indicated that after the Cooperative’s accounts were unlocked, both the club and the association would have no problem in their financial operation, but the group they represent will seek to act in accordance with the law to remove Billy Álvarez from the presidency of the corporate.

He explained that the complaints filed do not put the Azul Azul team in the Mx League at risk of disaffiliation, but a process could be opened for Álvarez to be separated from his position at the head of the team, according to the tournament’s membership regulations. .

Meanwhile, the Espn portal published that the FGR had ordered that the personal accounts of Guillermo and Alfredo Álvarez, as well as Víctor Garcés, be unlocked, although the UIF assured that until Saturday the procedure had not been carried out. In this way, the investigation would continue against the managers, but as of Monday, when the banks are reactivated, they would have the money.

