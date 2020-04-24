Authorities, principals, and na navi savi went to his sacred hill (Yukun dee)

Cochoapa el Grande, April 23. Authorities, principals and na savi indigenous leaders from the community of San Miguel Amoltepec el Viejo went to its sacred hill (Yukun dee) to perform the pre-Hispanic ritual of requesting rain, this year a floral offering was made to ask for the health of all the people of the world who are suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

On April 21 as every year, the town of San Miguel Amoltepec el Viejo walked to the tip of Cerro Pelón (Yukun dee), its most sacred place, to perform the pre-Hispanic ritual of requesting rain.

Around four in the morning the group of people, most of them men, who serve in the community as authorities, the principals and rezanderos, started towards the bus to arrive walking shortly after dawn.

At the tip of the yukun dee (Cerro Pelon) which is more than 2,600 meters high, the principals and rezaderos begin to place the offering on the sacred altar where they make their connection with their deities to whom they ask for enough rain to a corn planting season.

Most of the na savi people in this community have a family member who had to migrate to the United States in search of a better source of employment in order to get out of the poverty in which the majority lives.

Due to the labor, social and mainly health crisis that exists in the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the families, authorities and principals decided to offer a wreath with more candles, brandy and cigarettes to ask for the good health of its fellow migrants and for the health of the entire world.

In the worldview of the town of the rain there is a certain number of elements that are placed on the altar where the request is made to their deities, this year the altar was covered with all the possible flowers that are given in the na savi territory, with the idea that their gods could listen to supplications and send good health to their relatives.

Later, the community wind band came to the top of Cerro Pelón, followed by the best bull they could find to offer their blood as the last tribute to the altar of their gods and ancestors.

The rezanderos did not stop repeating their prayers over and over, and each request on behalf of each of the men and women who had to leave San Miguel Amoltepec el Viejo to seek a better life for themselves and their families in the United States .

