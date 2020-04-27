Also, the 25th Taxco International Guitar Festival and Contest is canceled

Taxco, April 26. The most important cultural and theater festival in Guerrero, such as Las Jornadas Alarconianas have been suspended by Phase 3 of the Covid-19 health emergency, after 33 years of the presentation of artistic activities in Taxco to pay tribute to the New Spanish playwright of the Spanish Golden Age, Juan Ruíz de Alarcón y Mendoza, confirmed the State Secretariat of Culture.

Through a statement, the 23rd edition of the Taxco International Guitar Competition and Festival, which was intended to take place from July 5 to 11, is also suspended.

The 33rd edition of the Alarconian Days was scheduled from May 9 to 16 of this year in the city of Taxco, so they have now been suspended.

From March 27, when the second phase was reached, a first statement was issued announcing the suspension for the reception of the works of the groups and artists interested in participating in this edition, dedicated as always to the play and life of the playwright of the Spanish Golden Age, Juan Ruiz de Alarcón and Mendoza. “La Secultura informs the artistic companies that responded to the call to form part of the 33rd edition of Las Jornadas Alarconianas, that its programming will be announced as soon as the contingency arises, and that there are conditions for holding events massive ”.

However, with the entry of Phase 3, the Guerrero government decided to suspend the 33rd edition, not the delivery of the winner of the dramaturgy prize Juan Ruiz de Alarcón and the Bando Alarconiano. “The state and municipal authorities responsible for the Alarconian Conference, as well as the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL), report that the process is still in force and according to the results that are ruled. The award will be delivered under healthy distance protocols on a date to be designated. The same procedure will also apply to the Contest of the Alarconian Party ”.

To top it off, the state government noted that “art and culture are the soul and heart of nations, an invaluable expression of human sensitivity, so we must guarantee them for this and future generations. To achieve this, today we must take care of public health, stay at home, keep a healthy distance today to find ourselves tomorrow with love, joy and brotherhood ”.

.