AND

he murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police has triggered massive protests in more than 75 cities in the United States, responded to with savage repression by the police and the National Guard. The demonstrations are equal to or greater than the historical ones of 1968, the year of gigantic marches for civil rights, against racial discrimination, the Vietnam War and the murder of Martin Luther King, a leader well loved by the African-American community. The large presence in them of young Latinos, whites and Asians, in addition to blacks, is a very important solidarity event. Why is there such a social explosion at this time ?, when the unjustified death of blacks, Latinos and the poor by the police is an everyday occurrence.

Although exact data does not exist, an investigation in the Office of Justice Statistics found 1,348 potential deaths related to arrests in just 10 months, from June 2015 to March 2016, an average of 135 monthly or almost four per day, very much for on top of statistics from other developed countries. But this account leaves out victims of federal bodies.

Racism and police violence against African-Americans have their roots four centuries ago with the beginning of slave slavery and the genocide of the native peoples in the then 13 colonies of England. Slavery formally ended with the end of the civil war, but Jim Crow laws maintained a sultry segregation in the south until the late 1960s. It prohibited blacks from occupying the same spaces as whites in schools, churches, hotels, public transportation, restaurants, bathrooms, and housing estates. However, the northern power, although more subtly, continues to segregate to this day.

Authors point to racism as a basic complement to neoliberalism in the United States. They argue that to suppress taxes on large fortunes and corporations, the white middle class was led to believe that the funds raised were directed to social programs for blacks.

The circumstances that frame the murder of Floyd make it a particularly despicable fact, but behind the triggering of this social outbreak there are other grievances, also very deep, that have already become intolerable. One of them, the most important, is the hurtful and growing social inequality, expressed barbarously in some of the most recent economic data. While more than one in four workers, nearly 43 million in total, have applied for unemployment benefits for the first time during the pandemic and queue for hours to receive food, in the same period of time billionaires have increased their fortune by 665,000 Millions of dollars, according to a study published last week by the Institute for Political Studies. Billionaires’ wealth now amounts to 3.5 billion (in Spanish), 19 percent more than at the start of the pandemic. And it is that parallel to the serious social deterioration in the United States, the stock market reaches heights of vertigo reminding us that there is no true material wealth, nor less spiritual, but the wealth is captured to those who truly create it with their work. Under these conditions, the current protests, which have already become a thriving mass movement, could pressure potentates and corporations to give up some of their privileges in favor of free public health and education, universal basic income, programs infrastructure to create millions of jobs, the true right to vote – increasingly hidden by Chicanas – and forms of participatory democracy. They are the demands of Bernie Sanders, who surely enjoy the support of many of the young people who are protesting, since the main support of the senator from Vermont is eminently youthful.

For now, the movement is focused on demanding an end to impunity and police violence, not only in the case of George Floyd, but in many previous ones, and also calls for a profound restructuring of police departments on democratic and community bases. and the reorientation to health and education from the astronomical budget of these corporations. On their own, these demands are very radical in the face of increasingly fascistoid Trumpism, and it is encouraging to see how the legislatures of various cities and states are analyzing the legal prohibition of lethal maneuvers such as that used to assassinate Floyd and formerly other African-Americans.

But this movement will weigh on the November 3 election, when it can become decisive in demanding that, if the Democrat Joe Biden wins, he implement the program of Sanders, surely enriched. Opposite will be a Trump, beaten in polls today, doubling down on his fascistoid performance, a la Nixon, to take the most conservative and reactionary vote.

Twitter: @aguerraguerra